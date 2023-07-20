Hardman (core muscle) took part in 11-on-11s Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.
Limited this spring after February surgery, Hardman seems to be back at full strength for the start of training camp. He's competing for reps in a WR room with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis and Randall Cobb (ankle), though Davis could ultimately be a cap casualty and the soon-to-be-33-year-old Cobb is opening camp on the PUP list.
