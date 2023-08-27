Coach Robert Saleh said after Saturday's 32-24 preseason win against the Giants that Hardman hurt his finger during the game, but the wide receiver will be "fine," Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hardman was injured at the end of a deep incompletion from quarterback Zach Wilson late in the second quarter, going to the locker room after checking out his hand, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. Prior to his departure, Hardman had two catches (on three targets) for 17 yards. Once the regular season rolls around, Hardman will have less competition for targets behind Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard (shoulder) following the recent retirement of Corey Davis.