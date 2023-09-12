Hardman wasn't targeted in Monday's 22-16 overtime win over the Bills.
Aaron Rodgers suffered a season-ending torn Achilles on the opening drive, and Zach Wilson didn't look Hardman's way after replacing Rodgers. Hardman's speed should earn him some touches moving forward, but his upside is limited sans Rodgers.
