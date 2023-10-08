Hardman (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Broncos.
Hardman will sit out for the first time this season, seeing the field in the team's previous four games. However, the Georgian product has yet to make an impact, catching his only target for a six-yard gain on 20 offensive snaps.
