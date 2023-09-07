Hardman (finger) wasn't listed Thursday on the Jets' first Week 1 injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hardman and Allen Lazard (shoulder) were both nursing minor injuries coming out of the preseason finale, but the Jets will enter Monday's season opener versus the Bills with their receiving corps at full strength after all seven members of the position group logged full practices Thursday. Garrett Wilson and Lazard should be locked in as the Jets' No. 1 and 2 receivers heading into Monday's game, while Hardman had been battling Randall Cobb for the No. 3 role for much of training camp and the preseason. Cobb had been seeing more first-team work as of last week, but regardless of whether Cobb or Hardman serves as the Jets' starting slot man against the Bills, both players could end up splitting the snaps.