Hardman played only two snaps on offense and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 15-10 loss to the Patriots.
Hardman has barely seen the field while being targeted only once through three games with the Jets. He'll be motivated to deliver against his former team when the Chiefs come to town in Week 4, but Hardman may not get many opportunities to do so.
