Hardman caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

After playing zero offensive snaps in his first game with the Jets last week, Hardman recorded his first reception with the team in Week 2. When asked about the possibility of playing Hardman more after the loss to Dallas, head coach Robert Saleh said "it's something to look at," per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Hardman's speed could provide a spark for a Jets offense that's desperate for production after losing starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers (Achilles) for the season, but the former Kansas City wide receiver will be tough to trust in fantasy unless he earns a larger role.