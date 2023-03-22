Hardman (groin) agreed Wednesday with the Jets on a one-year contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Hardman aggravated a lingering groin injury during the Chiefs' AFC Championship Game win over the Bengals and underwent surgery following the Super Bowl to correct the issue. It's unclear when he'll be back to 100 percent, but the Jets seem to be confident that he can regain his explosive playmaking ability in 2023. Hardman joins Allen Lazard as new members in New York's wideout corps, which also currently features Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims.
