Hardman brought in both targets for seven yards in the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

Hardman's pair of grabs were his first as a member of the Jets. The speedy offseason addition appears to finally be healthy after last year's core muscle injury, and come the regular season, he figures to fill a key complementary downfield role alongside Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.

