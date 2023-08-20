Hardman brought in both targets for seven yards in the Jets' 13-6 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Saturday night.
Hardman's pair of grabs were his first as a member of the Jets. The speedy offseason addition appears to finally be healthy after last year's core muscle injury, and come the regular season, he figures to fill a key complementary downfield role alongside Garrett Wilson and Allen Lazard.
More News
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Healthy after offseason surgery•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Hopes to be ready for OTAs•
-
Jets' Mecole Hardman: Strikes one-year deal with Jets•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Undergoes groin surgery•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Doubtful for Super Bowl•