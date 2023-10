Hardman didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Trade rumors have been swirling around Hardman due to his lack of playing time, and while he got back on the field after being a healthy scratch for the previous game, Hardman remains stuck on one catch for the season. With a bye in Week 7, the Jets will have extra time to explore trade options for the little-used receiver, should they opt to go that route.