Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that Becton's left tackle days "aren't over," Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Becton looked strong at the position as a 21-year-old rookie in 2020, so there's plenty of reason to believe he can win back his spot there now that he has fully recovered from the MCL tear he suffered in 2021. George Fant also proved solid when he stepped in for Becton last year though, so the Jets very well may opt to kick the third-year behemoth out to the right tackle position to start 2022.