Becton's (shoulder) MRI came back better than expected and he has a chance to suit up Thursday against the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

This is great news for the impressive rookie left tackle, who was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Colts. Even if Becton can't go on a short week in Week 4, it sounds like he'll almost certainly be available in Week 5 against the Cardinals.