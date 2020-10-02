Coach Adam Gase said after Thursday's loss to the Broncos that Becton (shoulder) attempted to play through his injury but wasn't able to finish the game, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Gase called upon Becton, who was clearly at less than 100 percent health, to enter Thursday's contest after just four plays due to Chuma Edoga (shoulder) suffering an injury of his own. At this point, the Jets can only hope that the rookie first-round pick avoided any setbacks while attempting to play Thursday, and that he'll be able to recover in time to suit up against the Cardinals in Week 5.