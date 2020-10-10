site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Mekhi Becton: Deemed doubtful
Becton (shoulder) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Becton was unable to practice all week, so his chances of playing Sunday certainly seem slim. If he is indeed unable to give it a go, look for Chuma Edoga to replace him at left tackle.
