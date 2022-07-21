Becton (knee) was placed on the Jets' active/physically unable to perform list Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Becton will start training camp on the PUP list after Jets coach Robert Saleh indicated that he expects the offensive tackle to be ready for this stage of the offseason. However, the 23-year-old can be activated as soon as Day 1 of training camp, so there's still a chance he can practice before the start of the regular season. Becton has been sidelined since suffering a torn MCL in Week 1 of last year and he will have to compete to reclaim his starting spot heading into the 2022 campaign.