Becton's (kneecap) fifth-year option was declined by the Jets on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.
Becton missed all of last season after injuring his kneecap during training camp, and although he's said he has lost weight and is in better shape, the Jets have opted not to keep the 2020 first-round pick under contract for the 2024 campaign. Although the 24-year-old showed potential during his rookie year, he has played in just one game since then, and Becton will now look to stay healthy and try to bounce back for the upcoming season.