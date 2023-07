Becton (kneecap) is healthy ahead of the Jets' training camp starting July 29, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that Becton is a "full go" and that he's competing for a starting job at either left tackle or right tackle heading into the 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old has struggled with injuries throughout his career, but he's cut down his weight significantly this offseason in an attempt to finally live up to his first round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.