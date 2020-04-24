Jets' Mekhi Becton: Lands with jets
The Jets selected Becton in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 11th overall.
The Jets had their pick of any of the top wide receivers in the draft but opted to bolster the offensive line with Becton. The Louisville product is the third tackle off the board and is a unique player, checking in at 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds with rare athleticism for that size. He ran a 5.10 40-yard dash, which was among the best times among tackles despite him being significantly heavier than the other tackle prospects. Becton molded himself into a first-rounder during his final season at Louisville and has all the physical tools to be a success at the next level. However, players his size do have some bust potential if they can't hold up to speed rushers or develop skills to counter shorter players trying to gain leverage.
