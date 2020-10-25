Becton (shoulder), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Becton's likely return is welcome news for quarterback Sam Darnold (shoulder), who is slated to rejoin the lineup following a two-game absence of his own. Even though the Jets will get their left tackle back, the offensive line is still banged up heading into the Week 7 matchup. Left guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) is doubtful for the contest, while the Jets' No. 2 and 3 offensive tackles (George Fant and Chuma Edoga) are both questionable with knee and calf injuries, respectively.