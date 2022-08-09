MRI exams show that Becton's knee injury suffered at the Jets' practice Monday may have been worse than initially feared, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Jets coach Robert Saleh initially indicated that Monday's injury was not overly severe, but further evaluations seem to show that Becton may have suffered yet another significant knee injury. Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports that the offensive lineman sustained a new right knee cap/patella injury Monday -- the same knee that suffered an MCL issue which sidelined him for all but one game in the 2021 season. Becton will undergo further tests to determine the severity of this new injury with the possibility that there could be additional issues.