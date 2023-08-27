Brian Costello of the New York Post reports that the Jets have named Becton as the starting right tackle.

Becton missed the entire 2022 season after suffering an avulsion fracture in his right kneecap during training camp. Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic noted that Becton, upon his return, performed well during the preseason, allowing just three pressures in 47 pass-blocking snaps in four games. The 2020 first-round pick out of Louisville will play a key role in protecting new Jets' quarterback Aaron Rodgers, starting with their Week 1 showdown against the Bills on Sept. 11.