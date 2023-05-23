Becton (kneecap) won't practice Tuesday at OTAs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Becton said the switch to right tackle last season caused his right knee injury, and he hopes to play exclusively at left tackle in 2023. However, head coach Robert Saleh said Duane Brown (shoulder) is still in competition for left tackle, and that the best five offensive lineman will play, which means Becton may have to settle for the right side again. Regardless, Becton's health is the primary concern for both parties this offseason, but there hasn't been any indication he's in danger of missing the start of next season.