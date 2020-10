Becton (shoulder) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Randy Lange of the team's official site reports.

Becton missed last week's loss to the Dolphins, so his addition in the lineup will be huge for the protection of Sam Darnlold (shoulder), who is also active. The good news is that the Jets' No. 2 and 3 offensive tackles George Fant (knee) and Chuma Edoga (calf) are also active along side Becton.