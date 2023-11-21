Becton has been diagnosed with a low-grade ankle sprain and is expected to miss one-to-two weeks, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Becton was carted off the field early in Sunday's loss to the Bills, but he's avoided a serious injury. It still sounds like he's going to miss game action, further testing the Jets' offensive line depth. Becton has started the last eight games at left tackle after opening the season as the team's right tackle. Fourth-round rookie Carter Warren replaced Becton against Buffalo.