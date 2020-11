Becton (chest) will not return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Jets were running behind Becton frequently and successfully prior to his exit late in the first quarter. However, It makes sense that they would err on the side of caution with their 2020 first-round pick by keeping him sidelined for the rest of the game. More clarity on the severity of the injury should come out in the following days.