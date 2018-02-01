Jets' Micah Awe: Signs with Jets
Awe signed a contract with the Jets on Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Awe signed with the Jets after playing for the British Columbia Lions of the CFL last year. The former Texas Tech linebacker has had stints on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions and the Buccaneers but has yet to make a roster after going undrafted in 2015. He'll look to make it through the offseason with the Jets and hold onto a depth slot in 2018.
