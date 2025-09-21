Jets' Michael Carter: Able to suit up Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
Carter entered the weekend deemed questionable to play while nursing a shoulder injury, but the issue won't keep him out of the Week 3 matchup versus the Bucs. Carter should thus assume his regular role handling most of the defensive snaps in the slot.
