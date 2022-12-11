Carter (ankle) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Bills.
Carter is back in action following a one-game absence and with James Robinson a healthy scratch, he'll be part of a Week 14 backfield that also includes Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson. When healthy, Carter had been serving as the Jets' top back since Breece Hall suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 7, but Rich Cimini of ESPN.com suggests that Knight could claim a larger portion of the team's carries versus Buffalo, on the heels of two straight strong efforts in relief of injured Carter.