Carter rushed 11 times for 39 yards and caught one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's 27-12 loss to the Bengals.

Carter had five targets to Breece Hall's one last week, but Hall flipped the script with 11 targets this week, and the rookie second-round pick needed only eight carries to match Carter's rushing yardage total of 39. Both Jets running backs can play in all situations, which makes it tough to handicap how their touches will be distributed in Week 4 against the Steelers and beyond.