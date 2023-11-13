Carter didn't record a rushing attempt and failed to catch his only target in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Raiders.

Carter took advantage of some extra usage in a blowout Week 9 loss en route to a season-high six catches, but this game was competitive throughout, so Carter ceded the majority of snaps to Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook. Hall was on the field for 46 of New York's 66 offensive snaps, while Cook played 10 and Carter played nine.