Carter rushed eight times for 19 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-2 yards in Sunday's 10-3 loss to New England.

Carter ran for only seven yards on four carries in the first half, but James Robinson mustered just three yards on three rushing attempts as New York's running game was bottled up. Things didn't get much better for either running back after halftime, as New York mustered only 59 rushing yards collectively, and a team-high 26 of those came from quarterback Zach Wilson. The entire Jets offense laid an egg in this one to drop to 6-4, but a bounce-back opportunity awaits in Week 12 at home against the 3-8 Bears.