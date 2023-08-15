Carter's expected to be the Jets' No. 3 running back this season, as Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the team has agreed to a one-year contract with Dalvin Cook (shoulder).

Both Cook and Breece Hall (knee) are recovering from injuries, but New York's optimistic that they will both be available come Week 1. Carter has been working ahead of Zonovan Knight and rookie firth-round pick Israel Abanikanda in training camp, so the 2021 fourth-round pick remains likely to secure a roster spot in New York's deep backfield. Barring a setback or new injury for one of Cook or Hall, Carter's role is expected to be limited. Hall and Cook have career averages of 5.8 and 4.7 yards per carry, respectively, well above Carter's 4.0 YPC.