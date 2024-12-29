Carter (back) is active for Sunday's AFC East clash against Buffalo.

The 2021 fifth-round pick was sidelined in Week 16 against the Rams due to a back injury. Carter managed to end the week with consecutive limited practices, which was enough for him to be cleared to play Sunday. He will serve as the Jets' slot corner while Isaiah Oliver provides depth at the position. Carter has registered 23 tackles (20 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery across 12 regular-season games.