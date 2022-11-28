Coach Robert Saleh said Monday that Carter has a low-ankle sprain and is considered day-to-day, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Saleh added that he'll have more information Wednesday, when the team begins Week 13 prep, but as of Monday, it appears Carter will have a chance to play Sunday against the Vikings. This appears to be the best case scenario for the running back, who was in danger of missing the entire campaign after initial reports suggested he suffered a high-ankle sprain. With Breece Hall (knee) on IR, Carter appears to be the team's No. 1 back ahead of Ty Johnson, Zonovan Knight and mid-season acquisition James Robinson, who was a healthy scratch for Week 12.