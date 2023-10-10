Carter rushed once for eight yards and caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 31-21 win over the Broncos.

Carter and Breece Hall were each targeted three times while Dalvin Cook finished without a target, but Hall worked as the clear bellcow on the ground with 22 carries for 177 yards and a touchdown. Cook rushed six times for 23 yards and is averaging 2.7 yards per rushing attempt compared to Carter's five carries for 31 yards (6.2 YPC) in 2023. Carter's superior efficiency could allow him to supplant Cook as the primary backup to Hall down the line, but Hall should continue to handle the majority of opportunities in the Jets' backfield as long as he's healthy.