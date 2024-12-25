Carter (back) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Carter was unable to play in Week 16 against the Rams due to a back injury he suffered against the Jaguars in Week 15. Wednesday's report was an estimate as the Jets didn't practice, so Carter's participation over the next two days will determine whether he'll be cleared to play against the Bills on Sunday.
More News
-
Jets' Michael Carter: Won't play Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Carter: Still dealing with back issue•
-
Jets' Michael Carter: Questionable to return Sunday•
-
Jets' Michael Carter: Good to go vs. Arizona•
-
Jets' Michael Carter: Tagged as questionable for Week 10•
-
Jets' Michael Carter: Returns to practice Thursday•