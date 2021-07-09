Carter has impressed head coach Robert Saleh so far, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports. "Michael's got tremendous vision," Saleh said. "He's got tremendous speed, burst. He's got the ability to make people miss. He's good on third down, coming out of the backfield in the pass game, and he's pretty stout in protection."

Saleh's praise of Carter's ability in pass protection is especially notable, as a lack of that skill often limits young running backs' playing time. The rookie fourth-round pick may not have the size to take on a workhorse role at 5-foot-8 and 201 pounds, but Carter could work as the Jets' third-down back from from the get-go, playing a similar role to Nyheim Hines in Indianapolis. Having averaged 8.0 yards per carry at UNC last season, Carter has the highest ceiling in the crowded Jets backfield, and Greenberg points out that Carter has played in an outside-zone rushing scheme since high school, making him an excellent fit for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's scheme.