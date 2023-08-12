Carter rushed four times for 19 yards and caught both of his targets for 34 yards in Saturday's 27-0 preseason win over the Panthers.

Carter got the start, but Zonovan Knight (16 yards on five touches) also mixed in on the team's first possession as both running backs made their respective preseason debuts after sitting out the Hall of Fame Game. A 25-yard catch on the opening possession accounted for almost half of Carter's yardage, which was accrued across the Jets' first two drives. In the event that Breece Hall's (knee) absence lingers into the regular season, Carter and Knight would likely open the season in a timeshare, but Carter's superior receiving skills should allow him to carve out a change-of-pace role even once Hall is healthy. Rookie fifth-round pick Israel Abanikanda is also vying for playing time, but he's likely more of a threat to Knight's role than Carter's.