Carter (concussion) was estimated to be a DNP on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets did not hold a practice on Wednesday so Carter's lack of participation is an estimate. Carter was concussed Monday night against the Dolphins and is now on a short week ahead of Sunday's date with the Cowboys. Isaiah Oliver was the biggest beneficiary of Carter's missed time against Miami.

