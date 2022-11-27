Carter was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bears with an ankle injury.
Prior to his exit from the contest, Carter had carried six times for 21 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards. In his absence, added backfield touches are available for Zonovan Knight and Ty Johnson.
