Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that Carter (concussion) is likely out for Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Carter didn't travel with the Jets to London after sustaining a concussion in the team's Week 4 loss to the Dolphins, so it's no surprise he's expected to miss his second game in a row Sunday. Isaiah Oliver and Malachi Moore are expected to play increased defensive snaps in New York's secondary while Carter likely remains sidelined.