Carter is optimistic that he will bounce back in 2023 after a tough sophomore season in 2022, Andy Vasquez of NJ.com reports.

Carter worked in a change-of-pace role behind Breece Hall early in 2022 but failed to step up after Hall suffered a season-ending ACL tear. The Jets faced stacked boxes due to their poor quarterback play, and Carter found minimal room to showcase his speed, dropping from 964 scrimmage yards in 14 games as a rookie to 690 in 16 appearances in his second season. Hall's still recovering from his knee injury but the Jets drafted Israel Abanikanda in the fifth round in 2023 as insurance. Even if Hall regains health by Week 1, Carter's receiving ability should keep him involved in the game plan.