Carter didn't record a carry but caught all six of his targets for 24 yards in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Five of Carter's six catches came on the Jets' last drive with the result no longer in doubt, as Zach Wilson consistently checked the ball down to the running back underneath with Los Angeles' defense sagging back. Breece Hall continues to handle the lion's share of touches in New York's backfield, with Carter and Dalvin Cook splitting the remaining scraps.