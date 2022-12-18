Carte rushed four times for 15 yards and caught his only target for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Lions.

After going without a touch well into the third quarter, Carter made a spectacular play to bail out quarterback Zach Wilson, plucking a sitting duck of a throw out of the air for a 16-yard gain. Carter was rewarded with rushing attempts on the next two plays, which went for a combined nine yards. He added two more carries over the course of the game and was more effective on a per-touch basis than Zonovan Knight, who mustered only 23 yards on 13 carries. Carter may get more touches Thursday against the Jaguars if Knight struggles early, though New York could also opt to reintroduce James Robinson (coach's decision) into the backfield mix against Robinson's former team.