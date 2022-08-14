Carter rushed three times for five yards and caught his only target for seven yards in Friday's 24-21 preseason win over the Eagles.
Carter was used sparingly, as was rookie second-round pick Breece Hall, who mustered 15 yards on five carries. The two young running backs are expected to operate in a timeshare led by Hall once the games start to count.
