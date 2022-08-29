Carter rushed four times for 10 yards and caught one of two targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants. He also lost a fumble.

Carter rotated with rookie second-round pick Breece Hall on the first-team offense. He only fumbled once as a rookie last season, so Carter's miscue in this one shouldn't raise too many red flags. Carter's set to open the regular season as part of a timeshare with Hall.