Carter rushed 13 times for 29 yards and caught both of his targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos.

Both offenses struggled in this one, but the largest development for Carter was the exit of Breece Hall (knee) with what's feared to be a torn ACL. Carter took over as the primary running back after Hall's exit and failed to find much room on the ground but set up a field goal with a 37-yard catch. After getting no more than 12 touches in any of the previous five games, Carter will likely see significantly more usage in Week 8 against the Patriots and beyond with Hall sidelined.