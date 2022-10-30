Carter rushed seven times for 26 yards and caught four of seven targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Patriots.

Carter got seven rushing attempts to five for new teammate James Robinson, but the absence of Breece Hall's (knee) big play ability in the backfield forced the Jets to go more pass-heavy. That approach led to more chunk plays through the air and a handful of opportunities for Carter as a pass catcher, but Zach Wilson threw three costly interceptions. Carter's ability to contribute as both a rusher and receiver should keep his touch floor high in Week 9 against the Bills and beyond, regardless of game script.