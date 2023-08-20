Carter didn't dress for Saturday night's preseason game against the Bucs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While Carter got the night off, both Zonovan Knight and rookie Israel Abanikanda are dressed and playing versus Tampa Bay. It's a signal from the coaching staff that Carter is firmly ahead of both for the Jets' No. 3 running back job behind Breece Hall and newcomer Dalvin Cook.

