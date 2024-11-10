Carter (back) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Carter suffered a back injury in Week 8 against the Texans, but after logging a full practice Friday, he will be able to suit up for Sunday's game. Across seven regular-season games, Carter has logged 14 tackles (11 solo), one pass defense and one fumble recovery.
